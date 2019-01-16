Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION RETURNING TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING... .SNOW AND POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS AROUND 0.05 AND LOCALLY UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, QUINCY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&