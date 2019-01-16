Post Falls Police arrested a man for DUI and eluding during Tuesday night's graveyard shift.
According to a shift log, an officer stopped a vehicle for going 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at Seltice and Goude. The man refused to roll down his windows and had his doors locked, and he fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the vehicle as it headed north on Vest then went east on Schneidmiller before stopping at what the driver thought was a dead end.
The man was taken into custody for eluding. Appearing intoxicated, the man was put through a pair of tests, provided breath samples of .159 & .158 BAC, around double the legal limit.
He was booked for felony eluding and DUI, and was also cited for speeding and running a red light.