POST FALLS, Idaho - Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning.
According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon.
Knight was charged with distribution of a controlled substance. Taylor was charged with "frequenting" because he didn't have drugs on him at the time of the arrest.
Officer Zibli said the stop stemmed from another narcotics investigation involving Taylor.