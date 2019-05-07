A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning by Post Falls Police after admitting to possessing needles, heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred near I-90 at Pleasant View Rd., where an officer observed a vehicle run a stop sign before initiating a traffic stop.
After being granted consent to search the vehicle by the woman, a small electronic scale was found with a black/brown sticky substance all over it.
After the woman was detained, she told the officer she had two hypodermic needles hidden in her bra, as well as heroin and methamphetamine. She was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a felony, just before 1 a.m.
According to Kootenai County Jail records matching the case number, Annalyse Vanchieri was booked at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday. She also faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.