POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a teenager who was last seen on Wednesday.
According to police, 15-year-old Aianna Taylor was last seen on April 22 at approximately 2:45 p.m. in Post Falls.
Taylor may be in the Spokane area.
Anyone with information about Taylor or knows where she is is asked to contact Post Falls Detective Clark at (208)77-3517 and reference case #20PF09721.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.