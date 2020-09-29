POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old.
Jameson Jeffries was last seen at his home in Post Falls on Monday, Sept. 28, around 3:30 a.m. He left wearing a black, zip-up hoodie, black jeans and possibly a black Nike backpack or gray hiking backpack.
Jeffries has previously made comments and read books about trying to be a survivalist in the woods. There are no known locations where Jeffries may attempt this or any means to get there except walk.
Jeffries is described as 5'10" tall and approximately 140 lbs.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Post Falls Police and reference case #20PF25547 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
