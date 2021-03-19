POST FALLS, Id., — Post Falls pet owners have an upcoming chance to save some money on pet care.
The Post Falls Police Department is teaming up with Better Together Animal Coalition to host a free community pet clinic at the department's animal shelter. According to a release from organizers, the clinic will offer free vaccines and full bags of food for cats and dogs until supplies run out. Dog owners will be able to license their pets at the event for a cost.
The clinic will be on Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Post Falls Police Department animal shelter is located at 1725 E. Polston Avenue.
More details about the event are available below:
FREE VACCINE CLINIC
• Core dog vaccine (DHPP only)
• Core cat vaccine (FVRCP only)
• Rabies vaccines cat/dog
• Dogs must be under control and on a leash
• Cats must be contained in a carrier
FREE FOOD
• Animals do not have to be present
• Food is offered to any member of the public
• Cat, kitten, dog and puppy food available
• Full bags provided
• Supply is limited; available while supplies last
MEET THE POST FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT
• Post Falls residents will be able to license their dogs
• $15.00 a year for spayed and neutered dogs
• $27.00 a year for unaltered dogs
• Cash and checks only; debit or credit cards not accepted