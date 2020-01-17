POST FALLS, Idaho - An investigation by the Post Falls Police Department has come to the conclusion that several members of Idaho law enforcement were justified in their use of deadly force in a September shooting.
Officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police were involved in the shooting on September 4, 2019 at the intersection of Pinegrove and Canfield in Coeur d'Alene.
According to Post Falls Police, the investigation into the incident determined that 29-year-old Fares Al Samno aggressed officers with a 4.25 inch knife in his hand. Officers reportedly gave him numerous commands to drop the knife, but he did not.
Attempts were also made to stop Al Samno with non-lethal force, including a taser and a bean-bag shotgun, according to police. Again, Al Samno did not comply.
Lethal force was ultimately used and Al Samno died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The investigation by Post Falls Police concluded that the involved officers were justified in using lethal force during the incident. On January 6, Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh also announced that the actions of the officers were lawful and no charges would be filed against them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.