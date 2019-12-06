POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department has identified two suspects in connection to a burglary at the Boys and Girls Club in Post Falls on Saturday, November 30.
During the crime, the suspects entered the building and stole large amounts of electronic equipment, cash and other items.
The suspects also vandalized the interior of the building with graffiti, causing the location to shut down on December 2, to repair the damage.
According to the Post Falls Police Department, an investigation into the burglary and vandalism lead officers to believe that two runway teenagers were responsible.
The two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested in Spokane on unrelated charges. Investigators interviewed the two teens on December 6 where they learned the two were responsible for the burglary.
Both teens live in Post Falls and will remain in police custody. They face several charges in connection to the burglary, which will be filed in the near future, according to the Post Falls Police Department.
The Post Falls Police Department is now working to recover the stolen equipment.
