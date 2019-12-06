POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department and Post Falls School District administrators are working to investigate threats made against Post Falls High School.
Officers do not believe the threats are credible at this point in the investigation, according to a Facebook Post by the Post Falls Police Department.
The department did not say what kind of threats were made against the school or when the threats were made.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
