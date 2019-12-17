POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is attempting to locate and arrest a man wanted for multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
PFPD has secured an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron Cain on crimes of rape, sexual battery of a minor child, and lewd conduct with a minor child.
Police are attempting to locate and apprehend Cain, who is known to frequent Post Falls and Airway Heights.
If you know Cain's location, please contact (208)773-3517 or your local law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.