Update:
Post Falls Police say 18-year-old Emily Heathcoat has been found.
No other information has been give at this time.
Previous Coverage:
The Post Falls Police Department is looking for help locating missing 18-year-old Emily Heathcoat.
Heathcoat was last seen on Saturday, June 22, wearing blue jean shorts, white sandals, and possibly a blue T-shirt with a picture of a cat on it. Police say she may have changed into jeans and tennis shoes.
Police say she is at risk.
If you have any information contact Post Falls Police at (208) 773-3517.