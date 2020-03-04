UPDATE March 4, 10:20 a.m.
A Post Falls Police officer being shot led to a standoff at a home and eventual discovery of a body inside Wednesday morning.
PFPD said in a release that a sergeant was in the area of 100 S. Bentley Place in Post Falls looking for 53-year-old Thomas Boland, in regards to a warrant for failing to appear on a resisting and obstructing charge.
Upon encountering a man, the sergeant exchanged gunfire and was struck below the belt. The man fled back into the home. Additional officers arrived at the scene and the sergeant was taken to Kootenai Health, where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Coeur d'Alene Police took over the lead in the investigation, and a Kootenai County Regional SWAT team responded to the scene. One occupant of the house exited and spoke to investigators, and it was believed another man was still inside the house.
After numerous hours of PA commands, a man was discovered deceased in the house. The investigation is ongoing and the man's identity has not been released.
PFPD is holding a press conference on this incident Wednesday at 1 p.m.
UPDATE March 4, 2020 5:00 a.m.
The suspect from an incident where a Post Falls Police officer was shot is now dead following a standoff situation.
Law enforcement had previously been asking neighbors near the scene at 1st & Bentley to evacuate their homes as deputies negotiated with the suspect that barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities haven't released how the suspect died.
A PFPD officer was shot below their belt when attempting to arrest a man for a misdemeanor warrant. The officer underwent successful surgery.
UPDATE March 4, 2020 12:33 a.m.
Law enforcement in the area tell crews on scene that they will be knocking on doors asking neighbors to evacuate their homes.
UPDATE March 3, 2020 10:45 p.m.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff, a Post Falls Police officer has been shot after responding to a house for someone regarding a misdemeanor warrant.
Officials said the officer was shot below the vest and successfully went through surgery.
The suspect has barricaded themselves inside the house and SWAT teams are at the scene working to negotiate with the shooter.
Officials said there is no threat to the public.
According to police, the scene in Post Falls is an active crime scene with no one in custody.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, they have never seen this many police cars at a scene before. Military style vehicles are also arriving at the scene.
POST FALLS, Idaho - There is heavy police activity in Post Falls on 1st Avenue and Bentley.
Police have the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area.
