POST FALLS, Idaho - The names of the officers involved in a shooting that left one man dead earlier this month have been released.
According to the Post Falls Police Department, the following officers were involved in the shooting at the intersection of Pinegrove and Canfield:
- Officer Craig Wade: three-year veteran with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department
- Detective Nathan Herbig: two-year veteran with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and six years of prior law enforcement service with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office
- Officer Jacob Brazle: three-year veteran with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and three years of prior law enforcement service with the Spirit Lake Police Department
- Deputy Doug Goodman: seven-year veteran with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
- Idaho State Patrol Trooper whose name will be released at a later date
According to Coeur d'Alene Police, 29-year-old Fares Al Samno charged at an officer with a knife in his hand on September 4. Officers attempted to use non-lethal force to control him before firing gunshots. Live-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Post Falls Police Department has also established an investigative hotline for citizens to call if they have information to share with investigators. They urge additional witnesses to call (208)777-7140 to report any information related to the incident.