Post Falls police search for stabbing suspect

POST FALLS, Idaho – Police in Post Falls are searching for a 19-year-old man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old man multiple times on March 18.
According to the Post Falls Police Department, officers responded to an emergency stabbing call a few blocks northeast of Seltice Elementary School.
Callers told police two people wearing masks stabbed someone who lives at the house. When police arrived at the house, they found an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Police said multiple suspects had already fled the scene when they arrived.
The victim was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment by Kootenai County Fire and Rescue to Kootenai Health for treatment and is in stable condition at this time.
Post Falls Police Department investigators discovered the victim was hosting a party at the house when two men in masks arrived, attempting to force their way into the house. The victim was stabbed amid a brief fight.
According to police, witnesses identified the stabbing suspect as 19-year-old Collin Scrimsher. The second suspect was also identified and has not been charged.
Post Falls police don't know where Scrimsher is, though they have received an arrest warrant. If you know where Scrimsher is, police ask you to call 911.