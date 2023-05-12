POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff in Post Falls on Thursday ended when officers entered a residence where a man with a felony arrest warrant was barricaded and found the suspect had fled. Now, Post Falls Police Department is asking the public for information on his whereabouts.
According to PFPD, an officer conducted a traffic stop near 18th Ave. and Idaho Rd. around 8 p.m. on May 11, and the driver was arrested on a Kootenai County warrant. During the stop, officers recognized a man in front of a nearby residence as 34-year-old Brian Willy, who has an active Kootenai County felony warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on drug charges.
Officers attempted to contact Willy, but he barricaded himself inside the residence. The Special Response Team was called to the scene and a perimeter established.
According to PFPD, SRT is used in instances where there is determined to be an increased risk to safety to the public or officers. In addition to an arrest warrant, PFPD said they'd received recent information alleging Willy was in possession of firearms and made threats of violence if officers attempted to serve the warrant.
SRT and officers gave announcements to Willy, then entered his residence and searched it. Willy was not found inside, and his location is unknown.
PFPD asks anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the department at (208) 773-3517.
The Post Falls Police Department would like to thank the community for its support during this incident.