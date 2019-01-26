POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are looking for a thief who'll be in a bit of hot water after destroying a washing machine and two dryers for quarters.
According to the Post Falls Police, the suspect entered an apartment complex laundry room on 3rd Avenue Saturday and destroyed the washer and dryer.
The suspect then realized there was a security camera in the room and destroyed that as well.
"Since that's not how video storage works, video of the suspect was obtained," police said in a Facebook post.
Police said that perhaps the suspect would like to come clean about the theft before they get got.
But that wasn't the end.
According to police, another report of a suspect stealing change came in on Saturday.
This time, the laundry room was on 2nd Avenue and the suspect stole change from a dryer. According to police, this time, the suspect was wearing a mask, but they were wearing the same clothes from the previous incident.
The security camera was also stolen from the second location.