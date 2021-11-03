POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department said a woman found a razor blade in her child’s Halloween candy.
Post Falls PD said the women called letting the police department know that they had been trick or treating in the Post Falls area as well as across the border in Washington in the Idaho Road neighborhood and found a razor blade.
Post Falls PD said the woman did not know which home or where the razor blade came from - they noticed it after they were already home.
Post Falls PD added that this is the first time they have received any reports of this - but it serves as a good reminder to always be checking your children’s candy.