Due to such high demand, Popeyes in Post Falls, Idaho will only be selling their Chicken Sandwich during certain hours of the day.
According to KHQ crews who were at Popeyes Tuesday night, the restaurant had a sign posted on their front door reading:
"Due to such high demand we will be selling sandwiches from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. We will pick back up selling them from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thank you for understanding. Management."
On November 3, the sandwich came back for good after the restaurant ran out back in August.
KHQ has reached out to Popeyes to see if this is occurring nationwide.
