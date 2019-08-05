Watch again

A Post Falls pornography actress has changed her plea to guilty in a murder-for-hire plot involving the father of one of her children.

Katrina Danforth pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder for hire in Idaho federal court. She now faces up to 10 years in prison along with three years of supervised probation on top of a $250,000 fine.

KHQ learned from prosecutors that Danforth was working to hire a hitman for the father of one of her children, listed as "R.H." in documents. A hitman she was in contact with ended up being an undercover police officer.

According to the plea agreement, she was instructing the hitman to kill the father, and didn't care if others were harmed in the process as long as her child wasn't. She arranged a meeting with the hitman back in October, and had agreed to pay $5,000 in exchange for the murder of "R.H."

More info from the plea showed that she had mailed $2,500 to the hitman's address in Montana in November, leading to her eventual arrest at the Spokane International Airport in December. The $2,500 was considered a down payment, with the remaining half to be paid following the murder of "R.H."