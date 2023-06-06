POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls neighborhood is flustered that a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility could be opening in their backyard.
Residents in the Montrose neighborhood are concerned because a school sits nearby as well as a park just directly across the street from where the facility will be.
“And if we have to continuously call the cops every single time they do something or every single time something happens, then that’s what we’re going to do. And we’ll be diligent about it until it stops,” Christopher Tiffany, a Montrose resident, said.
“You have increased crime. You end up having vandalism, you end up having homes broken into. It’s an increase of problems that didn’t exist in this community before,” Tiffany continued.
A community that’s home to hundreds of children.
Tiffany wants to be clear that rehabilitation is good, but not good in this neighborhood.
Shannon Stucki, another resident, is worried about a potential relapse happening.
“And that puts everyone at risk. We have so many kids in this neighborhood. And I love rehabilitation. My family has benefited from it, but I also know what comes with it,” Stucki said.
NonStop Local’s John Webb drove down to city hall Tuesday to speak with the Community Development Director Bob Seale.
He said this facility is protected by the Fair Housing Act and American Disability Act.
“It falls under the definition of a single-family dwelling as long as it has under eight beds in the facility and two or less regular employees,” Seale said.
It’s legal to operate, but the question of regulation comes to play.
“There are regulations but they are held more at the licensing level, whether it’s at the state or federal level,” Seale said.
There’s really nothing the city can do, according to Seale.
Although so many neighbors are frustrated with this that they plan to attend a Post Falls City Council meeting Tuesday night.
“It does not make sense to have a rehab facility in a neighborhood like this. We all need and encourage rehabilitation for everybody, but it just does not need to be around our kids,” Jennifer Malcolm said.