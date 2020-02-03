POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls residents are cleaning up trees that fell into their homes on Saturday, leaving some homes damaged and others destroyed.
Aubrey McCarty, a home owner, who was inside her house during the storm, said that the storm caused her and her son to fear for their lives.
McCarty said that they were trapped after a tree falling on their car, so they waited, scared, in their home for two hours.
McCarty and her neighbors are now cleaning up the wreckage with help of volunteers.
"Everyone who helped was all smiles... anyone that was willing to help, I was so so thankful for," said Aubrey McCarty.
The Post Falls Police Department said they responded to 101 weather related calls on Saturday with only four officers on duty.
Brian Meyer, with Post Falls City said this damage is more than usual. He said that it is due to heavy moisture and saturated soil. Meyer said that if we had cooler temperatures throughout the last couple weeks that there probably would have been less damage.
The City of Post Falls said they are still working on cleanup Monday but they should be finished Wednesday.
