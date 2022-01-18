Post Falls residents report delayed or missing mail
POST FALLS, Idaho - "The mail system has been really bad; at one point my mail wasn't coming neither was some of my neighbor's mail," said a Post Falls Resident.
Several Post Falls residents say that their mail has been missing or delayed for weeks.
And it's not just things like Amazon packages that are delayed, but extremely important mail like paychecks and bills.
"Right now, I don't even want to have mail delivered to me, because I'm not sure if it's going to get here," she said.
This resident says she is frustrated. She wanted to remain anonymous, however, and says getting mail delivered has been hard.
"Avista called and said, 'We had your bill sent back to us,'" she said. "I've also lost gift cards during Christmastime."
But that's not all, she says she even has not received some of her paychecks.
"Thank goodness I've had awesome neighbors, because they brought me my last pay check to me," she said.
She says she has gone down to the post office and tried to get some answers, but nothing seems to be done.
"I'm not the only one going through this. We have got neighbors all the way around us going through this, and different streets going through this with their mail," she said.
KHQ called the Post Office and filed a complaint. They didn't provide us with any answers--just this email saying they've submitted the complaint and someone will contact us in three days.
The USPS website says they are experiencing delayed delivery times due to COVID-19 impacts.
"Due to the COVID-19 virus, employees' availability has impacted some delivery operations. The Postal Service is mindful of the fact that customers are in need of the timely delivery of mail, particularly mail conveying medications, merchandise packages, and first-class mail. Consequently, we are currently undertaking efforts to bring on additional resources to address this situation."
According to the USPS website, other things preventing delivery might include having a blocked mail box, a dog on the premise, hazardous conditions, a full mailbox, or travel obstructions.
