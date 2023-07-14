POST FALLS, Idaho — The owners of Eagle Rock Storage had dreamed about owning their own storage business for 30 years, and in 2017 that became a reality. However, with bad weather and just plain bad luck, the last 11 months haven't been easy, to say the least.
At the beginning of July, the co-owners Renee DiFronzo and Betsey Legg arrived to the gate to their business mangled after a customer's semi caught on a cable they say was below the standard, costing them tens of thousands of dollars to fix.
"The gate which is up there is obviously very, very damaged. I was shocked, but we took care of it," said DiFronzo.
Unfortunately, this isn't their first hardship. Eagle Rock storage has been through the wringer. The last time, the elements at play couldn't be avoided … literally.
"Well, we had that epic storm come through and severe hailstorm the size of lemons," said Legg.
The hail storm damaged the roof of twelve of their storage units. As if this wasn't enough for the small business owners, phase two of construction was halted by what they believe was a tornado in November of 2022.
"It was challenging—another phone call to the insurance broker. I have him on speed dial now. But he's been very supportive. And very helpful," said Legg
All that damage has cost these business owners close to a million dollars. However, they say they have to keep looking forward, "We have several units still available. And we'd like to fill them up, and it's just it's gonna take some time. And we're hoping that we can get them full by the by fall," said DiFronzo.
The owners say they're grateful to their insurance company for being so understanding, but they say it's their glass-half-full attitude that has enabled them to get through this challenging year.