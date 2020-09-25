Post Falls School District cancels classes on Monday and Tuesday

POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls School District is reporting two cases of COVID-19 in its district. 

One case has been confirmed a Post Falls Middle School and another case has been reported at New Vision Alternative School. 

Currently, Post Falls School District is on a hybrid schedule where students alternate between an A and B schedule.

It includes learning in school and part-time at home. The district says the schedule allows for adequate social distancing of students in class. 

Tags