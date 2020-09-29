POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls School District will remain in the orange risk category for the time being.
A special meeting was held on Monday, Sept. 28, during which the Post Falls School Board of Trustees discussed the color of operations.
Based on the upward trend of metrics from the Panhandle Health District and for Kootenai County, the Board decided to take no action.
"It is important to note when the district moves to 'yellow,' social distancing will not be possible, which means when an individual tests positive, any person who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more would need to quarantine for 14 days," the school district said in a Facebook post.
The trustees will reevaluate the color of operations at the next scheduled board meeting on Oct. 12.
