POST FALLS, Idaho - An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note.
Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran's Home began construction in 2020 and features a centralized community center, dining room, multiuse common spaces, and administrative offices in addition to a common food preparation area, a laundry facility, maintenance supply areas, a covered pickup and drop-off area, and parking for 90 vehicles.
With the slogan "Caring for America's Heroes," the Post Falls Veteran's Home offers specialized care around the clock for vets who need assistance.
"I think this is a remarkable acknowledgement of who they are, what they did, what they went through, this acknowledge the fact that they put in their time wherever they were, and this is a large thank you for that service," said U.S. Army veteran, Len Crosby.
Until this year, assisted living facilities for vets were primarily located in south and central Idaho. After 23 years, North Idaho veterans will finally have access as well.
"If you've got an older veteran, or you've got an older family, they can't get down there six months out of the year unless they get on an airplane and fly," explained Crosby. "So this will allow them to come down and see the veteran right here, in this facility."
With beams signed by crews and the ribbon officially cut, the facility is officially open for business.