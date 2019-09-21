A 67-year-old Post Falls woman is behind bars tonight facing charges of dealing and trafficking meth as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police discovered the meth and weapon after a police raid.
Post Falls Police received an anonymous tip that leads to warrants being served at Deborah Kay Butler-Gamble's home. She faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.
Officers from the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office made several arrests.
Bags of meth, a significant amount of heroin, scales, plastic bags paraphernalia and a large sum of money were confiscated.
Gamble was previously convicted of a felony drug conviction back in 2005.