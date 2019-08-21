UPDATE, AUGUST 21, 2019 @ 8:38 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. - Post St. between North York Ave. and West Buckeye Ave. remains closed Wednesday night while Spokane Major Crimes detectives investigate a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of someone shooting at a vehicle on north Chelan Ave. in the North Central Spokane, just south of Corbin Park.
One person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital. Their identity and condition are unknown at this time.
Major Crimes Detectives continue to contact witnesses and process the scene. Police have no suspects in custody at this point.
If you know anything about what happened and have not talked to the police, you are asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting in Spokane has sent one person to the hospital.
According to police, officers and Spokane fire crews responded to the area of Buckeye Avenue and Post Street on Wednesday afternoon.
They found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital.
At this time, the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been been made. Authorities are currently speaking to witnesses about the incident.
Post Street from Chelan Avenue to Buckeye Avenue is closed and will remain closed for at least a few hours. Chelan Avenue from Post Street to Lincoln Street is also closed.
Police say it's too soon to tell if this shooting is related to a road rage incident that turned into a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.