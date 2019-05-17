SPOKANE, Wash.- Following the heavy rains and flash floods in Thursday evening, the City of Spokane has made changes to the current and upcoming road construction projects.
Road closure updates as of May 17, 2019:
- Cowley Street, 4th to 7th Avenue: Postponed to later this summer.
- Maple/Walnut Street, 4th to 9th Avenue: Moved up, project will begin Tuesday, May 21 or Wednesday, May 22.
- Post Street Bridge: Closed to vehicle traffic, open to pedestrian and bicyclist.
- Spokane Falls Boulevard, Post to Monroe Street: Reduced lane closures begins Monday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Monroe Street, Riverside to 2nd Avenue, & 1st Avenue Lincoln to Madison Street: Lane closures until May 21
Project updates as of May 17, 2019:
- Crack sealing continues for: Cluster Et Al south of 37th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Perry to Crestline Street, MLK Way, Division to Sherman Street
- Street grading: W. 1000 to 1300 15th/16th, W. 1100 16th/17th, W. 1000 17th/18th, W. 1300 17th/18th, W. 900 18th/19th, W. 1200 18th/19th, W. 1300 18th/19th, W. 1100 19th/20th, W. 3400 2nd/3rd, W. 3500 2nd/3rd, W. 1900 3rd/4th, W. 19005th/6th
- Street sweeping: Northwest: Rt. 17, A St to Driscoll Blvd, Rowan to Francis, Northeast: Rt. 36, Hough to Perry, Mission to North Crescent, South: Rt. 39, 18th to 10th, Southeast Blvd. to Crestline
- Spokane Street Preservation: Maple/Ash Street, Rowan Avenue to Country Holmes Boulevard: Phase 1 of a grind and overlay project on Maple/Ash Street will start Monday, May 20. Maple and Ash Street will remain open, but with lane closures from Rowan to Francis Avenue. All Maple Street lane closures will be removed between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. All Ash Street lane closures will be removed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
More information on all the current and upcoming road construction projects can be found on https://my.spokanecity.org/projects/.