The Post Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is a century old and in need of reinforcement. The city says a design team is figuring out how to make that happen.
City officials say a team of engineers is working on a brand new design for the bridge. They say the original plan for the bridge was cancelled because of projected costs. The city says the they aim to complete the design by the fall of this year.
The city says the goal is to start construction on the new bridge next spring. Vehicles are still prohibited from crossing the bridge, but cyclists and pedestrians can cross.