IDAHO - A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months.
"When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are down and processing quality is down," UI Professor Mike Thornton said.
According to researchers, smoke reduces the amount of natural light that's able to reach crops and raises humidity which doesn't allow crops to grow properly.
During the study, researchers will compare growth rates of potatoes with and without wildfire smoke. Once fully grown, they'll be analyzed directly after harvest, six months later and again after they're turned into frozen fries.
The two-year project is being funded by the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant program, which has been authorized by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Officials anticipate applying similar research methods in the future to replicate the smoke study with other crops.