DEFINITELY IN IDAHO, Idaho - A truck has rolled over, spilling potatoes all over a highway in, yup, Idaho.
Idaho State Police Troopers were on scene of the rollover crash on US-30 near Pocatello Tuesday morning.
The road was blocked initially, but ISP says traffic was still spudder-ing along at the time.
No injuries were reported, but we imagine there was some concern of several potatoes becoming mashed.
ISP said the incident was cleared around 12:30 this afternoon.
"Several taters were bruised in the incident, but most are doing well," ISP wrote in a tweet. "The incident is clear and road is open. Please don’t stop in the road to pick up any loose taters."
ISP Troopers are on scene of a truck rollover on US 30 near the Simplot plant near Pocatello. Road is blocked but traffic is moving. Drive slow and be patient. 😊 pic.twitter.com/IKmxfI9mjK— ISP, Commercial Vehicle Safety (@ISPCVS) October 8, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.