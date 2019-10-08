Idaho potato truck rollover crash near Pocatello
Idaho State Police

DEFINITELY IN IDAHO, Idaho - A truck has rolled over, spilling potatoes all over a highway in, yup, Idaho.

Idaho State Police Troopers were on scene of the rollover crash on US-30 near Pocatello Tuesday morning.

The road was blocked initially, but ISP says traffic was still spudder-ing along at the time.

No injuries were reported, but we imagine there was some concern of several potatoes becoming mashed.

ISP said the incident was cleared around 12:30 this afternoon.

"Several taters were bruised in the incident, but most are doing well," ISP wrote in a tweet. "The incident is clear and road is open. Please don’t stop in the road to pick up any loose taters."

