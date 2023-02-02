LEWISTON, Idaho - Remains discovered under the Memorial Bridge in Lewiston prompted an investigation on Wednesday, into whether they were human. Thursday evening, the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said they were likely human, but they're unlikely there as the result of a crime.
LPD called in a biological anthropologist to assist with the investigation. The anthropologist determined they were human and may be ancestral remains.
According to LPD, the Nez Perce Tribe took over the case on Thursday, and decision-making on how to proceed with the remains and the scene of their discovery.
The walking path under Memorial Bridge closed temporarily during the investigation on Wednesday.
LPD detectives responded to the scene when someone doing excavation work in the area called 911 to report they found a skull and bones. The excavation crew said they stopped their work immediately.