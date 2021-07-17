SPOKANE, Wash. - There's potential for new wildfires and the expansion of existing fires next week, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Spokane office.
NWS said there's a possibility for dry lightning storms in southeast Washington and Idaho and dry, windy conditions in the Cascades and Okanogan Valley.
They said their confidence in the potential for extreme fire conditions is low at this point, but to be aware.
NWS's forecast for the Spokane area shows possible thunderstorms on Tuesday and Tuesday night with temperatures in the 90s all week.