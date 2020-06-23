High pressure is continuing to build and it's looking like it could produce the hottest temperatures of the year so far for many of us across the Inland Northwest. As of right now, our hottest day in Spokane has been May 29th when we hit 86°. Today we are expecting to rise into the upper 80's. For some in the Basin they will be all the way into the upper 90's today.
Sunny skies and heat like this that we haven't seen in quite a while means we need to remember to take care of ourselves and others. If you will be outside make sure you are staying hydrated. Please be sure that your pets are getting plenty of water. Dog walkers, consider getting them out there early in the morning so the pavement won't hurt their paws. If you are working outside be sure to take several breaks in the shade or in the AC. Of course, if you need to be out and about running errands please be sure to NOT leave your children or pets in the car.
A weak cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees for your Wednesday. The sun will take a bit of a break too, so we do have changes on the way.
