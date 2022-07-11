TACOMA, Wash. - The Monkeypox virus's spread has potentially expanded from western Washington's largest county into Tacoma-Pierce County, according to an announcement from county officials Monday.
A release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) said an investigation began Saturday after a man in his 30s tested positive for Orthopoxvirus.
The patient's tests were given to the CDC to confirm whether he has Monkeypox, according to TPCHD. He is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.