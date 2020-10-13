A system moving across the Pacific NW will bring widespread showers for the first half of the day, and strong winds for the second half of the day.
High wind warnings are in place from 2 pm-11 pm Tuesday for Spokane, LC Valley, Palouse, Upper and lower Columbia Basin and the east slopes of the Cascades for wind gust between 50-60 mph. Downed trees, power lines, power outages and dangerous driving conditions are expected through this evening.
Winds will remain gusty tomorrow, but skies will clear through the remainder of the week with daytime highs in the 50's and overnight lows dropping into the 30's.
