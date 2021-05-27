A strong cold front Thursday will bring the return of scattered showers, thunderstorms and wind gust 35-45 mph. Along with thunderstorms could come brief heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning and small hail. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans, and if thunder roars, head in doors.
Potential t-Storms today, BIG warm up on the way!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
68°F
Partly Cloudy
68°F / 50°F
10 AM
70°F
11 AM
70°F
12 PM
71°F
1 PM
69°F
2 PM
64°F
