SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation submitted a Request for Proposals for a feasibility study for the possible operation of a zipline in downtown Spokane.
The zipline will be located between the Place of Truths Plaza across from the downtown Library and Redband Park, under the southern arch of the Monroe Street Bridge. It would be privately funded and operated, and the operator would share revenue with the City.
The operator also would be required to provide a negotiated amount of free tickets for charitable organizations and low-income and underserved youth.
The goal of the request is to solicit competitive proposals and evaluate feasibility, competency, and qualifications. If the project moves forward, the timeline for construction would be determined by a number of factors including information learned from the Requests for Proposals process.
Preliminary work on the project has already taken place, including an informal site assessment, initial community engagement and proposal advisement.