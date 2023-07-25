SPOKANE, Wash. — An update from Spokane County states that everything is secure and the scene is being cleared. They believe there were two small sticks pf dynamite from a previous job.
Updated on July 25 at 6:06 p.m.
Spokane bomb squad responded to a call from a family who found potentially explosive materials near their home on Tuesday evening.
The home is near S Lloyd Ln off of 29th Ave. While the bomb squad disposes these material, people around the area have been asked to stay away from the area and stay inside.
According to a Spokane County Police representative, he said a family believes they've found explosive material that a family member may have left behind in a field. They have asked the bomb squad to dispose of these materials safely.
There is no criminal activity, the family self-reported it and said it was "leftovers from a previous job"