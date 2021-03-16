SPOKANE, Wash - If you have been driving around at all in Spokane, there is no doubt you are aware we are officially in pothole season.
We are still experiencing the rapid freeze-thaw cycle which is allowing for moisture to seep into the cracks of the road surface.
When freezing begins that creates expansion, then when we thaw out that leaves the space empty.
Cars repeatedly driving over that spot eventually causes the asphalt to break which is how we get potholes.
If you need to report a pothole to the City of Spokane crews you can do so by calling 311.
You should call 509-755-CITY if you are outside of city limits.
So far the city has filled 1,783 potholes since March 11th.
That's only a fraction of last year's total which was 5,842 pothole repairs!