The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a nationwide recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef over E. coli concerns.
The recall comes before the Memorial Day weekend.
According to the USDA, the meat covered under the recall was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company in North Aurora, IL on April 19th. It was shipped nationwide for distribution.
Products being recalled have the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Over 40 different types of meat products are covered under the recall, including steaks, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts. You can view the entire list of affected products here.
The possible E. coli contamination was discovered after during a random sampling. There have been no reported cases of illness related to the recall at the time of this article.