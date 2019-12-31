Update: 5:30 pm
Power has been restored to Northern Lights customers in the Priest Lake area after a series of outages impacted more than 8,000 Tuesday evening.
Update: 3:50 pm
According to Northern Lights, a fallen tree is to blame for remaining power outages affecting more than 3,000 people.
The tree reportedly came down Bonneville County power line.
Power is estimated to be restored around 5:30 pm Tuesday, December 31.
Update: 3:20 pm:
Northern Lights has restored power to 4,604 customers out of more than 8,000 who lost power on New Year's Eve.
According to Northern Lights, 3,467 customers remain without power as of 3:19 pm on Tuesday, December 31.
Northern Lights estimates it will take two hours to make the necessary repairs to restore the remaining outages.
Update: 3:15 pm:
The number of Northern Lights customers in North Idaho without power on New Year's Eve has increased to 8,070.
There is still no estimated time of when customers' power will be restored.
Previous Coverage:
Thousands of Northern Lights customers in North Idaho are in the dark on New Year's Eve.
According to Northern Lights, a system issue at the Albeni Falls dam is causing a widespread outage. Crews have been dispatched to determine the source of the outage and work to repair it.
Northern Lights' outage map shows several reported outages as of 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 customers in the Lake Pend Oreille area are without power. Another 3,195 customers in the Priest Lake area have also lost power.
Northern Lights does not yet have an estimate on when customers' power will be restored.
