Update: Officials say power has been fully restored to Evergreen Elementary School
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Evergreen Elementary School is under normal operations Wednesday, but is experiencing a power issue, leading to them having to bring in heaters to help keep students warm in the building.
Evergreen officials say they plan to continue normal operations, including breakfast and lunch, as they work to bring in heaters.
Officials are hopeful that Avista crews are able to restore power to the area in north Spokane as soon as possible.
The Mead School District superintendent is also in route to assess the situation.
Students are beginning to arrive at school Wednesday, with school slated to start around 9:10 a.m.
