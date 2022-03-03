Davenport power outage

UPDATE 6:48AM - 

Power has been restored, however, the Davenport School District will still be 2 hours delayed. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE - 

DAVENPORT, Wash - Avista is currently working on restoring power to the town of Davenport. 

According to Avista, the power outage was reported just before 2 A.M. 1,100 homes and businesses are affected. The power company said there was a problem with a substation. Power is expected to be restored around 7 A.M. 

Davenport School district said because of the power outage school will begin two hours late. 

