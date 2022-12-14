SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior.
According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista staff called police, which they said is protocol, and officers secured the area.
The utility could not confirm if the power outage was connected to the security breach, nor if there was any damage to the substation.
The spokesperson said Avista is investigating the cause of the outage in cooperation with SPD.