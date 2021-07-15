UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 2:11 P.M.
In a message to KHQ, Avista said the disruption that left 3,500 without power early Thursday was balloons.
Mylar balloons to be exact. Avista said some of the foil-like balloons came in contact with their infrastructure and damaged equipment.
They were able to reroute power and said all customers have had their power restored.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Over 3,500 Avista customers are without power between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake.
Avista is investigating the cause of the outage.
Avista's website says they expect the lights to come back on around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.