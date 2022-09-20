COLVILLE, Wash. - About 229 Avista customers in Colville with lose power on Sept. 23, according to a release from the utility company. The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
The outage will be necessary as Avista crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area. No road closures are expected.
Avista said in its release that it continually updates equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 and reference outage number 1349854.