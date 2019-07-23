Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are responding to 6218 E 37th where wind caused tree limbs to fall onto a power line.
An Avista crew is in route to the area.
According to Avista, as of 6:45 pm, 5,299 customers were affected by the outages.
Previous Coverage
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is currently working to restore power to more than 5,000 customers in south Spokane.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Avista says the outages are currently affecting about 5,256 customers.
A reason for the outages has not yet been determine and according to Avista's outage map, the estimated restoration time is 10:30 pm.
You can check for updates and report outages on Avista's website HERE.