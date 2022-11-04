SNOW MODE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. 

Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.

Avista: 

  • Customers impacted: 1,770
  • To view the outage map, click here.

Inland Power

  • Customers impacted: 606
  • To view the outage map, click here.

